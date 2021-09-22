LeWIN - Edith J. (nee Dale ) September 18, 2021. Wife of the late Merrill A. LeWin; mother of the late Keith LeWin; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, one mile North of Maple Road past Klein (same location as Dengler, Roberts, Perna), Friday 9 AM-11 AM, at which time a Funeral Service will take place. Mrs. LeWin was Vice President of Buffalo Teachers Federation.
Edith's kindness and personal interest in anyone that sought her assistance was deeply appreciated. Her work helped countless teachers and she was always supportive and encouraging. May her Heavenly Reward repay her many outreaches to others.
Anne Flansburg
October 12, 2021
Our heartfelt prayers and sympathy are extended to the family and friends of Edith. She was a life member of our organization and in her memory a donation will be made to the Robert R DeCormier Memorial trust fund, which assists retired educators in need. May she rest in peace !
Western Zone Retired Educators of New York
October 12, 2021
I was so very sorry to hear of Edie´s
passing this weekend. I want to convey my deepest sympathies to her family and all my love and concern. She was an incredible lady very professional, very dedicated, very caring, loving and understanding to everyone she met. All of us will never, ever forget her and we are so sorry that she is not with us but we are relieved that she is no longer in pain. Edie was an incredible asset to the Buffalo Teachers´ Federation, to all the teachers of western New York and to her family and friends for almost 9 decades and she certainly left a legacy on this community that can never be duplicated and will never be forgotten. She helped countless people throughout their careers and certainly like no other. She is one of a kind and can never be replaced. Somehow all of us will go on as we remember her laughter and her smiles and we hope to meet her again someday in heaven where she waits for us. Louise A. Klier, Mathematics Teacher and Secondary Assistant Principal, Buffalo Public Schools, 1978-2010.
Louise Klier
September 28, 2021
Edie was a dear friend, colleague, and a fierce advocate for the teachers of Buffalo. She touched the careers and lives of so many and did so much good for countless teachers. She worked tirelessly and was always on the side of the angels. She will be missed . but will live on in the memory of many who knew her. I was proud to call her my friend.
Nancy (Schor) Proctor
September 24, 2021
Edie Lewin was simply the best, most skilled, most compassionate person that I have ever met. My wife and I were both BPS teachers and Edie's help during our teaching careers was crucial to our success. Organize those angels in Heaven!
Peter J Hurley
September 23, 2021
Edie, you were always fair, supportive and focused on serving others. I appreciated you so much when things were at my lowest. May you now enjoy your just rewards, in heavenly peace.
Rich T.
September 22, 2021
Edith was always a trustworthy, empathetic and competent professional whose devotion to teaching and unwavering support to teachers are some of the cornerstones to her memory. Thank you Edie and Rest In Peace.
Ann Marie Molfese
September 22, 2021
Thank you Edie for your great wisdom, strength, help and kindness at critical moments in my career. May God Bless and keep you always! Love you!