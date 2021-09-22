I was so very sorry to hear of Edie´s passing this weekend. I want to convey my deepest sympathies to her family and all my love and concern. She was an incredible lady very professional, very dedicated, very caring, loving and understanding to everyone she met. All of us will never, ever forget her and we are so sorry that she is not with us but we are relieved that she is no longer in pain. Edie was an incredible asset to the Buffalo Teachers´ Federation, to all the teachers of western New York and to her family and friends for almost 9 decades and she certainly left a legacy on this community that can never be duplicated and will never be forgotten. She helped countless people throughout their careers and certainly like no other. She is one of a kind and can never be replaced. Somehow all of us will go on as we remember her laughter and her smiles and we hope to meet her again someday in heaven where she waits for us. Louise A. Klier, Mathematics Teacher and Secondary Assistant Principal, Buffalo Public Schools, 1978-2010.

Louise Klier September 28, 2021