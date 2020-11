JELONEK - Edmund D.November 25, 2020. Beloved son of the late Emily (nee Szustakowski) and late Edmund Jelonek; devoted brother of Marlene McClure, Mary (Paul) Uzar and Christine (late Robert Bomaster) Jelonek; loving uncle of Brian (Tracy) McClure, Kevin (Sue) McClure, Lisa (John) Fucina, Kimberly (Bradley) Witkop, Keith (Bridget) McClure; fond great-uncle of Madelyn Emily and Ryan; also survived by an aunt, two uncles and cousins. Services were held privately. Arrangements by PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Please share online condolences at www.Pietszak.com