JELONEK - Edmund D.
November 25, 2020. Beloved son of the late Emily (nee Szustakowski) and late Edmund Jelonek; devoted brother of Marlene McClure, Mary (Paul) Uzar and Christine (late Robert Bomaster) Jelonek; loving uncle of Brian (Tracy) McClure, Kevin (Sue) McClure, Lisa (John) Fucina, Kimberly (Bradley) Witkop, Keith (Bridget) McClure; fond great-uncle of Madelyn Emily and Ryan; also survived by an aunt, two uncles and cousins. Services were held privately. Arrangements by PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Please share online condolences at www.Pietszak.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.