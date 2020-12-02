- Edmund M. "Butch"
November 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Lori A. (nee Holtz) Haspett; dearest father of Patricia Dore, Lorry (Matthew) Goldhawk, Edmund (Krystal) Haspett, Jr. and Brandon (Anna) Haspett; devoted grandfather of Riley, Declan, Sawyer, Dominic, and Lana; dear brother of Kitty Sullivan, Debbie Mancuso, Rosie Murello and Jacqueline Haspett; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be present Saturday, from 4 - 7 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (near W. Ferry Street). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Buffalo City Mission. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
