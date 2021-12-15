Menu
Edmund A. "Ned" McINTYRE
McINTYRE - Edmund A. "Ned"
Of Cheektowaga, NY, December 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Barbara A. (Beebe) McIntyre; dearest father of Elizabeth A. (Robert) Weber, Timothy M. (Cheryl) McIntyre, Brenda M. (Dennis) Rogowski and Kelly L. (Michael) Myhalenko; grandfather of Kevin, Colleen, Alan, Zachary, Emma, Megan, Matthew, Jamie and Laura; also survived by several great-grandchildren; son of the late Aloysius and Margaret (Downey) McIntyre; brother of Nancy (late Herbert) Wills, Rita (late John) deWysocki and the late Mary Jane (Elliott) Lynch, Patricia (Michael) Krisher, Denise McIntyre and Victory (Jack) Moran; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, NY, Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10 AM. Mr. McIntyre was a US Air Force veteran. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


So sorry to hear of the death of your father, uncle and loved one. I know he will be missed.
Kathleen Locey
December 16, 2021
Love you Uncle Ned. Miss you here, but glad you are home now with our Lord.
Amy Garrison
Family
December 15, 2021
