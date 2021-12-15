McINTYRE - Edmund A. "Ned"
Of Cheektowaga, NY, December 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Barbara A. (Beebe) McIntyre; dearest father of Elizabeth A. (Robert) Weber, Timothy M. (Cheryl) McIntyre, Brenda M. (Dennis) Rogowski and Kelly L. (Michael) Myhalenko; grandfather of Kevin, Colleen, Alan, Zachary, Emma, Megan, Matthew, Jamie and Laura; also survived by several great-grandchildren; son of the late Aloysius and Margaret (Downey) McIntyre; brother of Nancy (late Herbert) Wills, Rita (late John) deWysocki and the late Mary Jane (Elliott) Lynch, Patricia (Michael) Krisher, Denise McIntyre and Victory (Jack) Moran; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, NY, Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10 AM. Mr. McIntyre was a US Air Force veteran. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 15, 2021.