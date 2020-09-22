DZIEDZIC - Edmund S.
September 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Lucyna (nee Polechonska); devoted father of Julianna Dziedzic; dearest son of Zofia and the late Mieczyslaw Dziedzic and son-in-law of late Wladyslawa and late Wladyslaw Polechonski; dearest brother of Wieslaw Wes (Beata) Dziedzic and brother-in-law of Janusz Polechonski; and nephew of Edward F. Dziedzic; also survived by nieces and cousins. Family will be present Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where services will be held Wednesday at 9:15 AM and at St. Gabriel Parish at 10 AM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2020.