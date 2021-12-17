SUWINSKI - Edmund December 14, 2021. Beloved husband of Jennie (Calamita) Suwinski; dear father of Carol Ann (John) Szmajda and Diane (Scott) Rohe; grandfather of Kristen, Kimberly, Michael and Kaila; great-grandfather of Brayden and Ethan; brother of the late Norbert (Muriel) Suwinski. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Saturday, 3-7 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM. Mr. Suwinski was a retired Buffalo Police Officer. Please be mindful of COVID-19 restrictions.
I am sorry to hear of sonny's passing. He was well liked. I remember him stopping at my grandmothers on Reed Street in Buffalo when he was on duty. I mostly talked to him when we had family reunions. He will be missed
Dave Hejza
December 20, 2021
Uncle Sonny,
you will be missed, thinking of all the great and happy memories we had, RIP
annette Kulyk
December 18, 2021
uncle Sonny Jimmie & I were very sad to hear you left us. You are home with the Lord. You always made me laugh. esp at my 50th birthday party! also the storys you told me about the motorcycle club! We love you very much & will see you again. much love Nancy & Jimmie Lanier
Nancy Lanier
December 17, 2021
Uncle Sonny you gave me so many memories, made me laugh through my life and brought so much joy. You will be missed until we see each other in our new life. RIP All My Love