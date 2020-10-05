Menu
Of Hamburg, NY, age 84, October 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Diana C. (nee Firley) Fredriksen and the late Mary Ann (nee Lydon) Trella; loving father of Ronald (Lisa), Gary and Kathleen (Ben) Newland; cherished grandfather of Aileen, Erin, Mark, Nadine and Luke; dearest son of the late Theodore and Josephine (nee Chorazak) Trella; dear brother of Arlene (late Thomas) Purcell, Theresa (late David) Gilbert, Cynthia (late Darryl) Hunt, Theodore, Marcia Trella and the late Virginia (late Robert) Stasiak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Monday from 5-7 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 9:30 AM, at St. Francis of Assisi Church (please assemble at church). Condolences online may be shared at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 5, 2020.
