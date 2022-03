GAULT - Edna L. (nee Bell)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 23, 2022. Beloved wife of the late John H.; devoted mother of Mark, Robin, Carol, Lamont, Mary, and Nichole; cherished grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may visit the St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St., Buffalo on Friday from 10-11 AM where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.