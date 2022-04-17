Gerrity - Edna M. (nee Perry)
April 13, 2022. Beloved wife of 68 years to Eugene "Mike"; devoted mother of Karen (Jeffrey) Telecky, Michael (Cheryl) Gerrity, Patrick (Sarah) Gerrity, and Donna (Steven) Daly; loving grandmother "Nina" of ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; also survived by extended family and friends; visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY, Tuesday, from 4-8 PM. Memorials in Edna's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Wednesday, at 10:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhomeinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.