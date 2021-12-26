Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edna KRAFT
FUNERAL HOME
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY
KRAFT - Edna (nee Wittkopp)
Age 85 of Niagara Falls, NY and formerly of the City of Tonawanda, December 22, 2021 at her residence under the care of Hospice. Wife of the late William R. Kraft who died in 2001, mother of William (Kathy), Robert, Lori and Linda Kraft; grandmother of Jason Kraft, Ashley Eisenhauer, Arron Kraft and the late Justin Kraft; great-grandmother of Tyler, Hayden and Kaylee Kraft; daughter of the late Edward and Alvina Wittkopp; sister of Donald Wittkopp, Kathy (Sam) Marranca, Cindy Conrad and the late Ruth Voss, Edward "Micky" Wittkopp and Karen Clark; also many nieces and nephews. Edna had been employed by SUNY Buffalo and was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tonawanda. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 28th, from 3-7 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 AM, Wednesday, Dec. 29th. Everyone welcome. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Edna may be made to Niagara Hospice. Condolences online may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
i love you mom i miss you so much...I hope you are at peace now. I did the best i could do for you mom. Like i said my heart is broken in a million piecies and every piece is you mom. RIP mom tell all our family i love them also....
Linda Kraft
Family
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results