KRAFT - Edna (nee Wittkopp)
Age 85 of Niagara Falls, NY and formerly of the City of Tonawanda, December 22, 2021 at her residence under the care of Hospice. Wife of the late William R. Kraft who died in 2001, mother of William (Kathy), Robert, Lori and Linda Kraft; grandmother of Jason Kraft, Ashley Eisenhauer, Arron Kraft and the late Justin Kraft; great-grandmother of Tyler, Hayden and Kaylee Kraft; daughter of the late Edward and Alvina Wittkopp; sister of Donald Wittkopp, Kathy (Sam) Marranca, Cindy Conrad and the late Ruth Voss, Edward "Micky" Wittkopp and Karen Clark; also many nieces and nephews. Edna had been employed by SUNY Buffalo and was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tonawanda. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 28th, from 3-7 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 AM, Wednesday, Dec. 29th. Everyone welcome. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Edna may be made to Niagara Hospice. Condolences online may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.