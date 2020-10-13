Menu
Edna M. KOHLMEIER
KOHLMEIER - Edna M.
(nee Dutko)
Of Hamburg, NY, entered into rest October 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Paul A. Kohlmeier; devoted mother of Kevin (Cicely) Kohlmeier, Lynne (Paul) Hudson, and Michelle (Jason) Cirillo; cherished grandmother of Sabrina, Tabitha, Samson, Thomas, Adrianna, Jason, and Justin; loving daughter of the late Stephen and Alice Dutko; dear sister of Lois (Robert) Renner, Debra Dutko, and Mark Dutko; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. Funeral service will be held Thursday morning at 9:30 AM. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 13, 2020.
