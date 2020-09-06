Menu
Edna Mae JOHNSTON
JOHNSTON - Edna Mae
Edna passed away on September 3rd, 2020, at the age of 80. Cherished daughter of the late Evelyn and Howard Johnston; she will forever be remembered by her Best Friend Joanne Rogalski and her sister Donna Johnston; she will live on in the stories told by her nieces Becky and Jennifer, great-niece Anna and great-nephew Matthew; pre-deceased by her brother Philip. A special thank you to Joan for always being there. Edna was an avid golfer and bowler whose engaging personality will be remembered by all that knew her. She was also an avid Bills fan and held season tickets for many years. Friends are invited to call at the SIECK, MAST AND LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205, on Wednesday, September 9, from 2-4 PM. Please share your condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
