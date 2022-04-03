Menu
Edna M. RICHARDS
RICHARDS - Edna M.
(nee Rogers)
Of Amherst, entered into rest on April 1, 2022, at age 96. Beloved wife of 72 years to Thomas Richards; devoted mother of Judy (Ronald) Giuliana, Diane (James) Enser and the late Kathleen (Michael Furmanek) Richards; cherished grandmother of Jason (Lee) Giuliana, Lindsey (Paul) Summers, Jeffrey (Dawn) Giuliana, Jennifer Enser and Benjamin (Rachel) Enser; adored great-grandmother of three; loving daughter of the late James and Jennie Rogers; dear sister of Harry (late Marion) Rogers and the late Charles (Josephine) Rogers, James (Shirley) Rogers, Earl (Lucille) Rogers and Clara Day; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, on Thursday (April 7, 2022), from 3-6 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 6 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions in Edna's memory may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
