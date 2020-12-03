BAJER - Edward A., Jr.
Of Derby, NY and Boston, NY, passed away at peace on November 28, 2020 under the compassionate and loving care of the nurses and staff at St. Joseph's Post-acute Care Center in Orchard Park. Born May 31, 1944 in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of the late Edward A. and Emilie M (Poremba) Bajer, Sr. Edward graduated from St. Francis High School in 1962 and served in the US Air Force in Little Rock, Arkansas. He worked as a machinist at Winsmith Industries in Springville, NY for over 35 years. An avid bowler for most of his adult life, he was proud of scoring a perfect 300 game in one of the many leagues he belonged to. He expanded his hobby of woodworking after he retired, building and finishing anything made of wood - tables, dressers, cabinets, chests, and more. Volunteering at the Erie County Fair in the years since retirement Ed enjoyed taking on various positions including transportation and information. Coaching a girls' summer softball team was "lots of fun" as well. Riding motorcycles, Harleys in later years, was his passion. Ed was a member of several HOG clubs, coordinating group rides, volunteering at local and state meets and taking all-day rides, many times with his brother, throughout upstate New York and Pennsylvania whenever the weather would allow. The townhouse in Highland on the Lake (Derby) was his retirement home since 2007. The friendly community there welcomed him. He quickly became well-liked and known as a "really nice, helpful guy" by his neighbors. Edward is survived by his siblings, Christine (Patrick) Kennedy of Middleport, and Daniel of Depew; his niece Cheryl Kennedy (Pete) Donovan; and great-nephews Dawson and Owen Donovan. He was preceded in death by his niece Tricia Kennedy Brosman. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by RUTLAND-CORWIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.rutland-corwin.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 3, 2020.