ABAR - Sister Edward Marie RSM (formerly Jacqueline Ann) September 4, 1942-March 16, 2021; daughter of the late Edward and Matilda (nee O'Mahen) Abar; sister of Sister M. Jacqueline Abar, RSM and the late Michael Abar. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Mercy Center Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 625 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY 14220. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas Reddington Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Sister lived her vows with simplicity and generosity of heart. My prayers for Sister Jacqueline.
Denise McKenzie
March 19, 2021
Dear Sister Jacqueline: my deepest sympathy on the loss of your beloved sister. Everyone knows how close you two were, and you were always together! It will certainly be a transition for you, but I know that your Faith will get you through this. Let me know if I can assist you in any way !- With sympathy, Marty Nightengale