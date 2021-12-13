Menu
Edward R. AMBROSE
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
Ambrose - Edward R.
Of Hamburg, NY, December 11, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Norma Jean (nee Walters) Ambrose; loving father of Edward, Charles (Tina), Steven (Toni), Barbara (Jay) Rektorik, Ellen (Dave) Wilson, Mary Kay (Tim) Dacey, Jeanie (Tim) McIntyre and Katie (Larry Switzer) Ambrose; cherished grandfather of 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Richard (Betty) Ambrose, Donna (Jim) Rich, Janice (late John) Herman, Tom (late Ethel) Ambrose, late Mary Lou (late Jack) Knight, late Carol (late George) Poppenberg and late Patsy (Ray) Germain; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family will be present on Thursday from 3-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where Prayers will be said on Friday morning at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. Bernadette Church. Interment will follow at Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Ambrose was a proud Army veteran, a retired Letter Carrier from the Postal Service, member of the Lakeshore Sportsmen Club and member of the Lakeshore Goodfellows Club. Flowers are gratefully declined. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Dec
17
Service
10:00a.m.
5930 S. Abbott Rd., Park, NY
Dec
17
Interment
4973 Rogers Rd., Hamburg, NY
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to the Ambrose family
Jim Fallon
Work
December 16, 2021
Marie M. Crawford
December 15, 2021
Marie M. Crawford
December 15, 2021
My condolences to the entire Ambrose family.
Bill Rektorik
December 14, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of your loss, please know you're in our thoughts and prayers. Roger & Joanne Bean
Joanne Bean
Friend
December 14, 2021
Steve, Toni and family, Very sorry for the loss of your father, our thoughts and prayers are with you. Lou Metauro and family
Lou Metauro
December 14, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your dad. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Pat Gavin
December 14, 2021
Steve and family, We are sorry to hear about your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Roger & Judy Shields
Other
December 13, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Ambrose family on their loss.
Mike Kaney
Friend
December 13, 2021
