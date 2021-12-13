Ambrose - Edward R.
Of Hamburg, NY, December 11, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Norma Jean (nee Walters) Ambrose; loving father of Edward, Charles (Tina), Steven (Toni), Barbara (Jay) Rektorik, Ellen (Dave) Wilson, Mary Kay (Tim) Dacey, Jeanie (Tim) McIntyre and Katie (Larry Switzer) Ambrose; cherished grandfather of 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Richard (Betty) Ambrose, Donna (Jim) Rich, Janice (late John) Herman, Tom (late Ethel) Ambrose, late Mary Lou (late Jack) Knight, late Carol (late George) Poppenberg and late Patsy (Ray) Germain; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family will be present on Thursday from 3-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where Prayers will be said on Friday morning at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. Bernadette Church. Interment will follow at Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Ambrose was a proud Army veteran, a retired Letter Carrier from the Postal Service, member of the Lakeshore Sportsmen Club and member of the Lakeshore Goodfellows Club. Flowers are gratefully declined. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 13, 2021.