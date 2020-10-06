SELL - Edward B., Sr.
October 4, 2020, age 97. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Klepp) Sell; devoted father of Edward Jr. (Maryann), Kenneth (Deborah), Sharon, Susan (David) Gromlovits, Jeffrey (Joanna), Joseph (Marybeth) and Scott Sell; loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; predeceased by a grandchild, the late Nicholas Sell; dear brother of the late Joseph Sell and Elizabeth Ryba; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St., where prayers will be offered on Thursday at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Our Lady Help of Christians Church at 10:00 AM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2020.