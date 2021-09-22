BANKOSKE - Edward J. "Edju"
September 19, 2021. Beloved husband of Kathleen L. Fleischer; loving father of Wendy (Ron) Eaton and Danielle Bankoske; dear grandfather of Matthew and Breanna Ferguson; brother of Ann Marie (Jim) Frye and the late Margaret Putnam and Paul R. Bankoske; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 4-8 PM at DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA, FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, at 9 AM, at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, 14150. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo or the Wounded Warrior Project
. Online condolences and memories shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2021.