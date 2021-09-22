Menu
Edward J. "Edju" BANKOSKE
FUNERAL HOME
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
BANKOSKE - Edward J. "Edju"
September 19, 2021. Beloved husband of Kathleen L. Fleischer; loving father of Wendy (Ron) Eaton and Danielle Bankoske; dear grandfather of Matthew and Breanna Ferguson; brother of Ann Marie (Jim) Frye and the late Margaret Putnam and Paul R. Bankoske; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 4-8 PM at DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA, FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, at 9 AM, at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, 14150. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo or the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences and memories shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Sep
24
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Amelia's Church
2999 Eggert Rd, Tonawanda, NY
Mrs. Bankoske & Wendy - So sorry to hear about Mr. Bankoske.....Have some fun memories growing up a few houses down and spending so much time at your house....Thinking of you both.
Kristin Sandel (Firkins)
September 23, 2021
