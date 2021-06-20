BAUMANN - Edward J.

June 18, 2021, age 85, of Depew, NY. Beloved husband of the late JoyceAnn G. (nee Able) Baumann; dearest father of Tammy (Robert) Pawlak and Penny (Wayne) Rajewski; dear grandfather of Kristopher (Tammy), Garrett, Nicole, Alex (Amber) and great-grandfather of several; beloved companion of Selma. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Service on Tuesday, June 22nd at MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd. Depew), at 11 AM. Mr. Baumann was a member of Plumbers Local 22. Flowers gratefully declined.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.