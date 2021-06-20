Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward J. BAUMANN
FUNERAL HOME
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY
BAUMANN - Edward J.
June 18, 2021, age 85, of Depew, NY. Beloved husband of the late JoyceAnn G. (nee Able) Baumann; dearest father of Tammy (Robert) Pawlak and Penny (Wayne) Rajewski; dear grandfather of Kristopher (Tammy), Garrett, Nicole, Alex (Amber) and great-grandfather of several; beloved companion of Selma. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Service on Tuesday, June 22nd at MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd. Depew), at 11 AM. Mr. Baumann was a member of Plumbers Local 22. Flowers gratefully declined.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I just heard about your Father, my heartfelt condolences go out to you and your family.
Paula Weil (Pagano)
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results