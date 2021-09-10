BERNHARD - Edward P.

Edward P. Bernhard, age 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at his home in The Villages, Florida. He was a retired Industrial Arts Teacher at Clarence high school, NY, and former Jazz saxophone musician. Edward was a devoted family man. He built his own home in Williamsville, NY. He enjoyed time at his cabin at Lake Alice, NY, boating on the Niagara River, hunting and fishing. He joyfully recalled his early years as a big-band jazz musician playing his saxophone at dance halls and other venues. He was a teacher for 37 years, where he shared his craft with students in wood shop, ceramics, and other arts. Edward was also a former President of Clarence Credit Union. Surviving is his beloved partner, Ms. Betty L. Attea; his four children, Mrs. Barbara Marino of Port St. Lucie, FL; Mr. Mark Bernhard of Las Vegas, NV; Mrs. Lois Westphal of Burbank, CA; and Mrs. Colleen Popielski of Fair Haven, NJ; eight grand-children: Laura Uldrikas, Leanne Ficker, Piera Bernhard, Dominic Bernhard, Collin Westphal, Serena Westphal, Lucas Popielski and Carley Popielski. Edward was also blessed to see the birth of his first great-grandchild, Stella. Memorial Service will be held at Our Lady of Peace, Clarence, NY, on Saturday, October 9th, at 10 AM, followed by Burial at Clarence Fillmore Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 10, 2021.