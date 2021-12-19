Menu
Dr. Edward M. BOYCZUK
BOYCZUK - Dr. Edward M.
Of Orchard Park, NY, unexpectedly December 15, 2021. Beloved husband of Mary Jo (McFeely); loving father of Edward E. and Dr. Lauren (fiancé Dr. Anthony Khoury) Boyczuk; son of Michael J. (late Margaret) Boyczuk; brother of Jack T. (Pat), Dr. Michael P. (Dr. Adrianna) and Dr. William S. (Jodie) Boyczuk. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, December 29th, at 11:00am at Nativity of Our Lord Church 26 Thorn Ave. Orchard Park, NY. Memorials may be made to Make a Wish Foundation at https://wish.org/newyork. Arrangements by the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Service
11:00a.m.
Nativity Of Our Lord Church
26 Thorn Avenue, Orchard Park, NY
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Eric E. Vetter
January 2, 2022
While I no longer live in O.P., I learned of Ed´s passing from my brother. I knew Ed in high school, and he was so genuine and kind then as he was later. May his family find peace in the memories they have.
Betsy Morgan (Bammel)
School
January 1, 2022
I never met my dad, but I met Dr. Ed back in 2013. Since then, I'd always imagined if I had a dad, he'd be like him. I already miss him so much. He really was an incredibly genuine, kind, and wonderful man. I'm gonna miss all his dumb jokes. Irregardless of the fact he said the same 4 jokes at minimum 6x a day, I still laughed like it was the first time.. :(
Allecia
Family
December 28, 2021
Mary Jo, I'm so sorry for the sudden loss of your husband. May God give you and your family peace.
Roberta Santuci
December 22, 2021
Such a loss! I was so shocked and at a loss of words. He was such a blessing and inspiration to so many, both personally and professionally. He will be deeply missed. I send hugs. Sadly we are out of town for funeral but our hearts are with you.
Marshall Fagin
December 21, 2021
I´m so shocked and saddened about your passing ! You were such an amazing guy! My heart goes to your wife and family! My heart is hurting ! Rip Dr. Boyczuk!
Mary Germano
December 21, 2021
The Davey Tree Expert Company
December 20, 2021
I´m so deeply sadddened to learn of your passing. So happy we reconnected after 41 years as old friends at Canisius College. Thank you for all you did for me.
MaryLesa O´Connor
December 19, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to all ofEd´s family. We were fortunate to have had the opportunity to get to know Ed both professionally and personally. His smile was one of a kind! Not to be out shined by his joy of life that one always felt after an encounter with him. He will be deeply missed. Our prayers are with you all .
Karen and Larry Evola
Friend
December 19, 2021
So sorry- left me speechless, may God Bless you & yours AMEN
Sharon Hammond
December 19, 2021
I´m at a loss of words, and for all of you that remember me ... that´s not usual. I´m sorry to hear this awful news- and my thoughts and prayers are going out. My heart is hurting awful. Omsa and all of the docs and staff were the best place that I could have asked to be a part of. I learned a lot not only about work but life. I truly loved you all. I miss you all and I will always be so grateful that I was a part of the team. ( Knuckle head or not )
Hezi and family
December 19, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time of sorrow.
Donna McFeely Engleka
Family
December 19, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. One of the nicest people I have ever met.
Jay Powers
December 19, 2021
Sorry for your loss , Mike Sr, and family I hope there is an abundance of dental chairs and golf courses in heaven.
Bill Collins
December 19, 2021
Dear Mary Jo and family, I am deeply saddened that Ed has passed and send to you my heartfelt sympathy and prayers. Ed touched all of us with his smile, his welcoming demeanor, his humor, wit and caring nature. It was always a better day when you had the opportunity to spend time with Ed. It is a shock to be writing this to you as it must be for you to know he is no longer with us. We send our love and hope that your loving family memories help to ease the pain in your hearts. God bless. John and Ginny McDonnell
John McDonnell
Friend
December 19, 2021
