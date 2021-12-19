BOYCZUK - Dr. Edward M.
Of Orchard Park, NY, unexpectedly December 15, 2021. Beloved husband of Mary Jo (McFeely); loving father of Edward E. and Dr. Lauren (fiancé Dr. Anthony Khoury) Boyczuk; son of Michael J. (late Margaret) Boyczuk; brother of Jack T. (Pat), Dr. Michael P. (Dr. Adrianna) and Dr. William S. (Jodie) Boyczuk. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, December 29th, at 11:00am at Nativity of Our Lord Church 26 Thorn Ave. Orchard Park, NY. Memorials may be made to Make a Wish Foundation at https://wish.org/newyork
. Arrangements by the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2021.