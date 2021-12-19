I´m at a loss of words, and for all of you that remember me ... that´s not usual. I´m sorry to hear this awful news- and my thoughts and prayers are going out. My heart is hurting awful. Omsa and all of the docs and staff were the best place that I could have asked to be a part of. I learned a lot not only about work but life. I truly loved you all. I miss you all and I will always be so grateful that I was a part of the team. ( Knuckle head or not )

Hezi and family December 19, 2021