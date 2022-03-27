Menu
Edward H. BRANT
BRANT - Edward H.
Of Angola, NY, entered into rest March 21, 2022 at age 96. Loving husband of Sandra L. (Klavoon) Brant; dearest father of Paul D. Brant, Leanne L. (Michael) Holt and the late Bruce E. Brant; cherished grandfather of Kimberly L. (Tim Hodges) and David E. Brant and Jephtha A. Holt; dear son of the late John and Edna (Herald) Brant; dear brother of Marion (David) Berns, Vincent (late Irene) Brant and the late Catherine, Robert (Bonnie), George (Carol), Harry (Betty) Brant, Ida (Sheldon) Greenberg and Leonard (Dorothy) Brant. Ed is also survived by many caring nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, March 30th, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY, where services will be held, Thursday, March 31st, at 11 AM. Memorials may be made to either the Evans Township VFW Post 5798 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
