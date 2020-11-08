Menu
Edward C. FOLLMAN
FOLLMAN - Edward C.
Age 77, of Springville and Orchard Park, died March 14, 2020. Beloved son of the late Claude and Margaret (nee Blemel) Follman; brother of Claudia (late Clemence) Wolniewicz, Jeanne (David Hebdon) Follman, Margaret (Donald) Cane; also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 11 AM at St. Aloysius Church, 190 Franklin St., Springville. Memorials may be made to the Springville Volunteer Fire Department, 401 W. Main St., Springville 14141. Online condolences at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
