Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Edward C. PIETSCH
PIETSCH - Edward C.
November 23, 2020, of Orchard Park, NY. Husband of the late Marian K. (nee Kingsley); dear father of Connie (Vinod) Suchak and Claudia (Norman) Marshall; dearest grandfather of Mina (Michael) Pulcini, Malini Suchak, Norm, Jr. (Christa) Marshall and Jenna (Dustin) Young; great-grandfather of Nathan, Andrew and George; brother of Donald (late Mary Ann) Pietsch, late Frederic and the late Robert (late Ruth) Pietsch; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private graveside services are being held by the family. Ed was a Navy veteran, a member of the Free and Accepted Masons and past Master of the Orchard Park Zion Lodge 514. Donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 825-5205. Share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.