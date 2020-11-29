PIETSCH - Edward C.
November 23, 2020, of Orchard Park, NY. Husband of the late Marian K. (nee Kingsley); dear father of Connie (Vinod) Suchak and Claudia (Norman) Marshall; dearest grandfather of Mina (Michael) Pulcini, Malini Suchak, Norm, Jr. (Christa) Marshall and Jenna (Dustin) Young; great-grandfather of Nathan, Andrew and George; brother of Donald (late Mary Ann) Pietsch, late Frederic and the late Robert (late Ruth) Pietsch; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private graveside services are being held by the family. Ed was a Navy veteran, a member of the Free and Accepted Masons and past Master of the Orchard Park Zion Lodge 514. Donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 825-5205. Share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.