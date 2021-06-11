Menu
Edward D. CARNALL
FUNERAL HOME
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
2724 W. Church Street
Eden, NY
CARNALL - Edward D.
Of Eden, NY. June 7, 2021. Husband of Kelly (Ross); father of Michael Carnall, Shannon (Cary Youngs) Carnall and late Matthew Carnall; stepfather of Douglas Taft; grandfather of Gabriel Matthew and Noah John Taft; brother of Robert (Robyn Boldt) Carnall, James (Jessica) Carnall and Sandra (Cory) Painter. Family invites friends to call Monday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the Laing Funeral Home Inc., 2724 W. Church St., Eden, followed by a funeral service on Tuesday at 11 AM in Faith Bible Baptist Church, 8688 South Main St. (Assemble at Church). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to SPCA. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 11, 2021.
