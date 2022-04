CERASANI - EdwardDecember 23, 2021, age 73; beloved son of the late Armand and Elizabeth (nee Madison) Cerasani; loving brother of William (Claudia) Cerasani and Louis (Brenda) Cerasani; also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. Funeral services to be held privately. Edward was a United States Navy Veteran. Arrangements by GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Share memories and condolences on Edward's Tribute Page at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com