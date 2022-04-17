Menu
Edward T. CLANCEY
FUNERAL HOME
Shepard Brothers Funeral Home
10690 Main Street
Clarence, NY
CLANCEY - Edward T.
April 13, 2022, age 98, of Clarence, NY. Husband of the late Lucille J. Clancey; loving father of John (Kathleen) Clancey, Edward T. (Deborah) Clancey II, Darlene J. Clancey, and the late Robert A. Clancey; also survived by his brother Newell (Joanne) Clancey, 11 grandchildren and 12 great- grandchildren; friends received Monday 4-8 PM at SHEPARD BROS FUNERAL HOME, 10690 Main Street, Clarence. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, 10 AM, at Clarence Center United Methodist Church, 9750 Clarence Center Road, Clarence Center. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to WNY Heroes at www.wnyheroes.org or Hospice Buffalo at www.hospicebuffalo.com. Condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
