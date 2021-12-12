Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward M. CRAWFORD
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
Crawford - Edward M.
Of Lake View, NY, passed away November 13, 2021. Loving son of the late Jack and Betty Crawford; loving brother of Beth (late Michael Gillian) Crawford, Mary Crawford, Susan Crawford, John Crawford, Margaret (Michael) Levasseur, Dennis Crawford, Daniel (Sue) Crawford, and the late Kathleen (Ken) Linhardt; loving uncle "Big Ed" of 9 nieces and nephews. Also survived by many loving cousins, neighbors, and friends. Friends and relatives are invited to attend A Memorial Service to be celebrated on Sunday December 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5453 Southwestern Blvd. Please wear your favorite Buffalo Bills gear to the service in honor of Ed's love for his team. The first thing Ed asked God when he reached Heaven was for a Buffalo Bills Super Bowl win! Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.