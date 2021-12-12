Crawford - Edward M.
Of Lake View, NY, passed away November 13, 2021. Loving son of the late Jack and Betty Crawford; loving brother of Beth (late Michael Gillian) Crawford, Mary Crawford, Susan Crawford, John Crawford, Margaret (Michael) Levasseur, Dennis Crawford, Daniel (Sue) Crawford, and the late Kathleen (Ken) Linhardt; loving uncle "Big Ed" of 9 nieces and nephews. Also survived by many loving cousins, neighbors, and friends. Friends and relatives are invited to attend A Memorial Service to be celebrated on Sunday December 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5453 Southwestern Blvd. Please wear your favorite Buffalo Bills gear to the service in honor of Ed's love for his team. The first thing Ed asked God when he reached Heaven was for a Buffalo Bills Super Bowl win! Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.