DRAPER - Edward G. Of Hamburg, NY; December 25, 2021. Beloved husband of Joanne Draper (nee Monaghan); cherished father of Edward (Linda) Draper, David (Kathleen) Draper, Elizabeth (Donald) Sporney, Mary Katherine Draper and Daniel (Beth) Draper; loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren and great-grandfather of Wylie and Bryson Sporney; dearest brother of Pauline (James) Hutchison and the late Mary (Dennis) Gorenslo; also survived by nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held privately. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 30 at 9:30 AM at St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church, 4263 St. Francis Dr., Hamburg, NY 14075. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo. Ed proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps, and was a Bufalo police officer for 33 years. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., FUNERAL HOME (Hamburg Chapel).
so sorry to hear of Ed passing. He was a wonderful husband and father. He will be missed by all.
Melinda Draper Stinnett
Family
January 2, 2022
My Condolences To The Draper Family..Ed Was A Class Act And Gentleman...He Worked With My Dad In The 4th Prct Decades Ago..I Got To Know Ed When We Were Both Very Involved With The PBA....Lot's Of Laughs Throughout The Years!..Rest Well Eddy...You'll Be Missed By Many For Years To Come..
Bill Smith
December 31, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Draper family. Ed and I worked together at the old Seneca Mall. He was a very nice man and good officer. Rest in peace Ed.
Edward Gehen
Friend
December 30, 2021
I love this great man. Always a ray of sunshine around him. He made everyones day happy. Great car partner for the BPD
ALVIN PUSTULKA
December 30, 2021
My condolences to the Draper family. Eddie was just a really good guy. He was assigned to the old Precinct 15 in South Buffalo in the later years of his career. He always had a smile and a good word for others. He was a class act. Rest in peace my friend.
Mike Nigrelli
Friend
December 29, 2021
A GREAT,GREAT friend.I will miss him. He worked in pct #4 and he ran & caught them.
joe hennigan
December 29, 2021
Rest in peace, Ed...... it was a pleasure working with you.
Bob Carey
Friend
December 29, 2021
Mr Draper was such a kind man and a great neighbor to have across the street. Our condolences to the Draper family
The DiaPaul family
Other
December 28, 2021
Mr. Draper was a one of a kind person. His kindness & smile was so infectious. We missed you when you moved from across the street, & we will forever miss you STILL. Thank you for the privilege of knowing such a beautiful person. Be at peace & may the Lord watch over you & your loved ones.
"The DiaPauls"
December 28, 2021
To the Draper family,
I am so saddened to hear of your loss. Ed was such a great neighbor and we loved him like family. May he rest in peace
William Fitzery
Friend
December 28, 2021
We shared many good laughs with Ed, my brother Jack (Stu) growing up in South Buffalo. Still can picture Ed's universal smile, and easy going ways..Prayers be with you Ed..
Jim Mulderig.... Pittsburgh, Pa
Friend
December 28, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to the family. He was an awesome neighbor. Rose (Urbanczyk) Matthewson
Rose Matthewson
Friend
December 28, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I´m sure Ed is on the Express elevator to Heaven. Tears and prayers for you all.
JeanChorazak
December 28, 2021
So sorry to hear this. Prayers sent to the family and friends.
Gail Gardina
December 28, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Mr. Draper's passing he was such a wonderful man so sweet always and so kind,I remember the blizzard if 77 he met my dad and they were stuck at the bowling alley together,prayers to you and your family at this time of sorrow.
Jeananne Ventura
Friend
December 28, 2021
Sorry to hear of Eddie's passing, he and Joanne were very good friends of my late brother and sister-in-law Tom and Pat (Manzella) Fitzpatrick. Friends from high school through marriage. Rest in Peace
Kathy (Sissy) Fitzpatrick Keany
Friend
December 28, 2021
Dear Joanne and Family: we are so very sorry to hear about Eddie and express our deepest sympathy for your loss.