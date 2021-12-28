DRAPER - Edward G.

Of Hamburg, NY; December 25, 2021. Beloved husband of Joanne Draper (nee Monaghan); cherished father of Edward (Linda) Draper, David (Kathleen) Draper, Elizabeth (Donald) Sporney, Mary Katherine Draper and Daniel (Beth) Draper; loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren and great-grandfather of Wylie and Bryson Sporney; dearest brother of Pauline (James) Hutchison and the late Mary (Dennis) Gorenslo; also survived by nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held privately. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 30 at 9:30 AM at St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church, 4263 St. Francis Dr., Hamburg, NY 14075. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo. Ed proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps, and was a Bufalo police officer for 33 years. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., FUNERAL HOME (Hamburg Chapel).







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.