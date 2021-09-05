DZIEDZIC - Edward F. "Deeds"
Entered into rest September 2, 2021, at Brothers of Mercy Nursing Home at the age of 97. A World War II Army Veteran, beloved son of the late Rose (nee Kulczyk) and Lawrence Dziedzic; devoted brother of the late Albert Dziedzic; cherished cousin of Marie (late Thomas) Urbanski, Christine (William) Mruk, of Rochester and the late Esther (late Julian) Surowiec and late Joseph (Joan) Kulczyk; dear friend of late Frank (Irene) Benbenek and family; also survived by many cousins and great-cousins. Family will be present Tuesday, 3-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem Rd). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (8500 Main St., 14221), Wednesday, at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nativity of BVM Church, 4375 Harris Hill Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.