Edward F. "Deeds" DZIEDZIC
FUNERAL HOME
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
DZIEDZIC - Edward F. "Deeds"
Entered into rest September 2, 2021, at Brothers of Mercy Nursing Home at the age of 97. A World War II Army Veteran, beloved son of the late Rose (nee Kulczyk) and Lawrence Dziedzic; devoted brother of the late Albert Dziedzic; cherished cousin of Marie (late Thomas) Urbanski, Christine (William) Mruk, of Rochester and the late Esther (late Julian) Surowiec and late Joseph (Joan) Kulczyk; dear friend of late Frank (Irene) Benbenek and family; also survived by many cousins and great-cousins. Family will be present Tuesday, 3-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem Rd). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (8500 Main St., 14221), Wednesday, at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nativity of BVM Church, 4375 Harris Hill Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
7
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Sep
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary
8500 Main St., NY
Sep
8
Burial
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
I was so sorry to hear that Eddie had passed away. He was such a kind, thoughtful and generous man. As we were growing up, he always remembered my sisters and me with Christmas gifts and big chocolate rabbits on Easter. He and Albert spent many a Christmas at my parent´s home and was always a welcome guest. May the Lord welcome him into His loving arms and may he Rest In Peace!!
June Jarosz Sellers
Family
September 6, 2021
My family had the privilege of knowing Eddie for a lifetime. He was an outstanding gentleman and a kind soul. He enriched the lives of everyone he knew. He was a true and loyal friend to so many, including my dad, the other Eddie. They spent many hours together, working for the church they loved. Eddie’s zest for life and generosity will never be forgotten. We were truly blessed to have known him.
Christine Palermo
Friend
September 6, 2021
It was over 45 years ago that I met Ed through Saints Peter and Paul Athletic Club. Over the years many good times ,laughs and drinks were shared.His good nature and spirit will be missed.
Dennis Resutek
Friend
September 5, 2021
We are so sorry to hear that Eddie has passed. As a child growing up, I remember the many nice times Eddie & Albert visited my father & mother (John & Millie Golonka) and the times we visited them and other family in Buffalo. He will be remembered as a kind & gentle man. May God welcome him and give him everlasting love & peace.
John & Theresa Golonka
Family
September 5, 2021
