GIBBONS - Edward F., Jr.
June 8, 2021 at the age of 68; beloved husband of 19 years to Hope (nee Masso) Edgette; dear father of Katelyn (Christopher) Hoel, John-Paul (fiancee Megan Petry) Edgette, Ryan Patrick (Jessica) Edgette and Paul Michael (Christina) Edgette; devoted and loving Papa to Isabella Varecka and Fiona Hoel; son of the late Edward F., Sr. and Truletta (nee Parrish) Gibbons; dear son-in-law of Arthur and Jeanette Masso and brother-in-law of Arthur (Arlene) Masso and Lisa (Richard) Neumann; survived by "his brothers" Donald Phillips, Gary Crosby and Mark Sullivan and nieces and nephews. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements by the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Edward's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.