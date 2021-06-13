Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward F. GIBBONS Jr.
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
GIBBONS - Edward F., Jr.
June 8, 2021 at the age of 68; beloved husband of 19 years to Hope (nee Masso) Edgette; dear father of Katelyn (Christopher) Hoel, John-Paul (fiancee Megan Petry) Edgette, Ryan Patrick (Jessica) Edgette and Paul Michael (Christina) Edgette; devoted and loving Papa to Isabella Varecka and Fiona Hoel; son of the late Edward F., Sr. and Truletta (nee Parrish) Gibbons; dear son-in-law of Arthur and Jeanette Masso and brother-in-law of Arthur (Arlene) Masso and Lisa (Richard) Neumann; survived by "his brothers" Donald Phillips, Gary Crosby and Mark Sullivan and nieces and nephews. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements by the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Edward's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com to share a memory and express your condolences.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Dearest Hope, We are thinking of you and sending you big hugs. Ed was a wonderful guy who was so loved by you and your family.
Susan Makai and Richard Brown
Friend
June 18, 2021
We are just heartbroken about Ed. One of the truly sweet people in this world. Our love & prayers surround lovely Hopey.
Michael & Caroleena
Friend
June 15, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our deepest condolences. We will be miss Ed. Stay strong.
Umberto and Michael
Friend
June 13, 2021
Dearest Hope, our deepest condolences and prayers to you and all the family on the passing of your husband Edward
Pat and Lee Jones
Other
June 13, 2021
Dear Hope....very tragic that you lost Ed. You & your family will be in our thoughts & prayers.
Jim & Kathy Danahy
Friend
June 13, 2021
So very sorry for your loss - we never had enough time together.
Roger and Karen Baldwin
Friend
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results