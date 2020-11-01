Menu
Edward GIBSON
GIBSON - Edward
Entered into rest October 27, 2020. He was a highly decorated Bronze Star Recipient Lieutenant veteran of the Vietnam War. He is survived by his beloved, devoted wife Mrs. Linda Mack Freeman Gibson; adored mother Mrs. Rachel O. Gibson; three loving children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings and a host of relatives and friends. There will be a walk through visitation Thursday from 4-6 PM at T.L. PICKENS MORTUARY SERVICES, 66 E. Utica St., followed by a 11 AM Graveside Service with military honors Friday at St. Matthew's Cemetery, 180 Old French Rd., West Seneca, NY. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 Pandemic, the visitation will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face mask is required. Share online condolences at www.tonylpickens.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
