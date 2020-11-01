GIBSON - Edward
Entered into rest October 27, 2020. He was a highly decorated Bronze Star Recipient Lieutenant veteran of the Vietnam War. He is survived by his beloved, devoted wife Mrs. Linda Mack Freeman Gibson; adored mother Mrs. Rachel O. Gibson; three loving children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings and a host of relatives and friends. There will be a walk through visitation Thursday from 4-6 PM at T.L. PICKENS MORTUARY SERVICES, 66 E. Utica St., followed by a 11 AM Graveside Service with military honors Friday at St. Matthew's Cemetery, 180 Old French Rd., West Seneca, NY. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 Pandemic, the visitation will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face mask is required. Share online condolences at www.tonylpickens.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.