Gmeinder, Edward - Dad, It is hard for us to believe it has been one year since you passed away. It has gone by with the blink of an eye. We think of you every day and at every single family gathering. We miss your wealth of mechanical knowledge and countless ways you lived your life to take care of your family. We chuckle often thinking about the funny things you would say and how you loved to laugh with us even if it was at your own expense. We cherish our memories and deeply appreciate the person you were and the important influence you have had on who we are today. Love,

Mom, Mike, Eric and Lori, Jeff and Tina, Laurie and Dino, Rebecca and Andy, Larissa and Eva, Shaw, Hannah, Edo, Odilla, Jamila and Penny.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 21, 2021.