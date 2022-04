GRZECHOWIAK - Edward

"Eddie G."

September 21, 1929 - March 9, 2021, passed away at the age of 91. Though Eddie lived his later years in St. Petersburg, Florida, he was a native son of Buffalo, NY, and more specifically of the old East Side neighborhood. Eddie never met a stranger and held many positions in Buffalo city government, including City Clerk. He acted as a confidante to judges, elected officials, several notable celebrities, and the many loyal patrons at Eddie G's, the tavern he owned and operated along with his beloved wife, Dolores. Eddie and Dolores achieved the rare feat of 65 years of marriage - and, according to him - all without a single argument. He loved his bride until the day he died and showered his family with that same unlimited love and devotion. Quick with a joke, skilled in conversation, and steadfast in all his relationships, he was a heck of a husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Anyone who knew him was better for it - he was just that type of guy. He is survived by his son David (Susann) and two daughters Susan and Marie; as well as grandchildren Michael (Abby), Pamela (Jacob), and Andrew (Leah); and great-grandchildren Seeger, Libby, Gates, Jude, and Clara. He was predeceased by his wife Dolores (nee Szymanski); son Paul; and grandson Mark. In memory of Eddie G, the family asks that you wave hello to a stranger and share a good joke with an old friend.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.