KLAVOON - Edward H.Passed away September 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary (Whalen); dear father of Ed (Dr. Ashley Conway) Klavoon, Peggy (Sean) Cannan and Katie Klavoon; loving grandfather of Reagan, Quinn, and Evan; brother of Darlene (Jack McDonald) Gibson. Friends may call Friday from 3-6PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com