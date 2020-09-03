KLAVOON - Edward H.
Passed away September 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary (Whalen); dear father of Ed (Dr. Ashley Conway) Klavoon, Peggy (Sean) Cannan and Katie Klavoon; loving grandfather of Reagan, Quinn, and Evan; brother of Darlene (Jack McDonald) Gibson. Friends may call Friday from 3-6PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 3, 2020.