Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Edward H. KLAVOON
KLAVOON - Edward H.
Passed away September 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary (Whalen); dear father of Ed (Dr. Ashley Conway) Klavoon, Peggy (Sean) Cannan and Katie Klavoon; loving grandfather of Reagan, Quinn, and Evan; brother of Darlene (Jack McDonald) Gibson. Friends may call Friday from 3-6PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.