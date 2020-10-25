Menu
Edward H. SCHLECHT
SCHLECHT - Edward H.
October 20, 2020; of Akron, NY; beloved husband of Joan T. Schlecht (nee Adams); loving father of Edward (Suzanne), Steven (Kimberly), Cynthia, and the late Raymond Schlecht; brother of the late Herman, Robert, Leona, Albert, Walter, Raymond, and Bernard Schlecht; also survived by eight grandchildren and fourteen great- grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, 10 AM, at Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main Street, Clarence. Edward retired from Dunlop after 44 years, he also was a member of Our Lady of Peace Church, Clarence, NY. Share condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
