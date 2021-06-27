HENGEL - Edward R.
June 25, 2021. Beloved husband of Margaret Stevens-Hengel and the late Joan L. Hengel; loving stepfather of Robert Stevens III and Diane (Richard) Cole, Carol (Robert) Boyce, Patricia (Bruce) Jessie and Keith (Marybeth) Brown; "special uncle" to Dominic Giannantonio; cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren; dear brother of Raymond (Lorrie) Hengel; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Monday from 4-7 PM. All are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Tuesday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.