Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward R. HENGEL
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
HENGEL - Edward R.
June 25, 2021. Beloved husband of Margaret Stevens-Hengel and the late Joan L. Hengel; loving stepfather of Robert Stevens III and Diane (Richard) Cole, Carol (Robert) Boyce, Patricia (Bruce) Jessie and Keith (Marybeth) Brown; "special uncle" to Dominic Giannantonio; cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren; dear brother of Raymond (Lorrie) Hengel; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Monday from 4-7 PM. All are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Tuesday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Jun
29
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My condolences go out to Marge and family. I know them both from St Teresa´s church. May he Rest In Peace.
Joyce
Other
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results