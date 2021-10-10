HUNT - Edward J.
October 8, 2021 of Buffalo, NY; beloved husband of the late Theresa "Pat" (nee Coughlin) Hunt; loving father of John E. (Lori) and Cathleen (Larry) Battleson; grandfather of Jeff (Crystal) Hunt, Kellie (Bryan) Earsing, Matt (Julie) Battleson and Greg (Sarah) Hunt; and seven great-grandchildren; loving son of the late John and Julia Hunt; brother of the late Mary (Wilfred) Demars; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday from 2-8PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, NY (Between Seneca St. and Potters Road) A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at St. Martin of Tours RC Church at 11:00AM. Please assemble at church. Mr. Hunt was a WWII Navy Veteran and retired Buffalo Firefighter. Please share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.