Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward J. HUNT
FUNERAL HOME
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd
West Seneca, NY
HUNT - Edward J.
October 8, 2021 of Buffalo, NY; beloved husband of the late Theresa "Pat" (nee Coughlin) Hunt; loving father of John E. (Lori) and Cathleen (Larry) Battleson; grandfather of Jeff (Crystal) Hunt, Kellie (Bryan) Earsing, Matt (Julie) Battleson and Greg (Sarah) Hunt; and seven great-grandchildren; loving son of the late John and Julia Hunt; brother of the late Mary (Wilfred) Demars; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday from 2-8PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, NY (Between Seneca St. and Potters Road) A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at St. Martin of Tours RC Church at 11:00AM. Please assemble at church. Mr. Hunt was a WWII Navy Veteran and retired Buffalo Firefighter. Please share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY CHARLES F. MCMAHON.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd, West Seneca, NY
Oct
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Martin of Tours RC Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry to hear of Mr. Hunts passing. I did know until after the service, please know my family gives our condolences. Pretty soon the whole gang will be in heaven waiting for us. prayers and much love ,Barbara.
BARBARA BORODZIK
October 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results