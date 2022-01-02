HUTTER - Edward J.
Of Alden, entered into rest on December 27, 2021 at age 86. Beloved husband of 64 years to Beverly (nee Morris) Hutter; devoted father of Sherry (Ken) Hazelton, Lori (David) Lukas, David (Marlene) Hutter and the late Lisa Hutter; cherished grandfather of Hillary Lukas, Colleen Lukas, Andrew Hutter, Ian Hazelton, Rachel Hutter, Daniel Lukas and the late Wyatt Hazelton; loving son of the late Joseph and Mary (nee Weibel) Hutter; dear brother of Arlene (late Robert) Schmitt, the late Dolores (late Joseph) Heider, the late Marie (late Theodore) Bergum, the late Edna (late James) Groth and the late Helen Johnson; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Ed worked as an operating engineer for many years for several construction companies. His love of animals and farming was evident by the numerous animals on the farm and in his home all of his lifetime. His sense of humor made him beloved by family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville, on Monday (January 3, 2022) at 10am. Arrangements by DANZER, DENGLER & ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences at www.danzerdenglerandrobertsfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.