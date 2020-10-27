YADZINSKI - Edward I.
Of Snyder, entered into rest on October 26, 2020. Devoted father of Gregory (Amy) Yadzinski and Stephen (Susanna) Yadzinski; cherished grandfather of Sophia Yadzinski, Gwen Yadzinski and Wyatt Yadzinski; dear brother of Daniel (Regina) Yadzinski. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Thursday, October 29, from 4-7 PM for a gathering in Edward's memory. Due to NYS guidelines, 33% occupancy will be observed. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 27, 2020.