Went home to be with the Lord on December 4, 2020, in Amherst, NY. He was born January 7, 1933 in Buffalo, NY. His loving family came from all over the country to pray with him and say goodbye before he passed. Eddie and his loving wife, Eleanor (nee Strusienski), celebrated 65 years of marriage last May. He left behind generations of beautiful, loving, God adoring family. Edward was the father of six children: Judith (Leonard) Gawlikowski, Donna (late Dennis) Wilde, Mary (Richard) Schraven, Patricia (Michael) Cancilla, Edward (Judy Pasternak) Brodka, Susan (Jack) Merlino. He is survived by fourteen grandchildren: Andrew (Jillian) Gawlikowski, Sondra (Andrew) Zabroske, Christine (Alexander) Wilson, Matthew (Jami) Hill, Margaret Heavern, Timothy Heavern, Michael (Allison) Cancilla, Marshall (Tori) Cancilla, Amanda (Andrew) Chorey, Chelsea Brodka, Jesse Brodka, Julius Merlino, Philip Merlino, Valerie Rose Merlino. Eddie is also survived by thirteen great-grandchildren: McKenna, Addison, Eleanor and Liberty Gawlikowski; Weston and Davis Hill; Braden and Austin Guay; Chase Wilson; Deglan, Cullan, Kiran and Freya Krebs. Eddie's parents were the late Edward W. and Helen D. (nee Benbenek) Brodka. He is survived by his siblings: Lorraine (David) Marzec, Alice (Joseph) Harris, Irene (late Ronald) Kulik, and the late Emily (Loren) Soltow. Eddie designed and built their first home in Angola, NY, where he lived with his wife for 58 years. He received many awards for his pastel artwork and enjoyed piloting small aircraft. His children treated him to one last private airplane ride on his 83th Birthday. He and Eleanor were passionate Polka dancers. Edward was active in Collins Christian Prison Ministry, of which his son, Ed, now participates. He and his wife facilitated Catholic prayer groups and retreats including Marriage Encounter and Retrovaille. He was the co-owner of Bailey Lumber Company and New Life Window Company in Buffalo, NY. Family will be celebrating his memory in private. A Roman Catholic Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Those who wish to remember Eddie in a special way may send donations in his memory to the Collins Christian Prison Ministry, 140 Carlyle Ave. Buffalo, NY 14220. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
