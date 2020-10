GONSER - Edward J., IIOf Amherst, entered into rest October 24, 2020. Loving companion of Judy Cartner; dear father of Edward J. III (Erin), Daniel (Nina), Jason (Robert Goller), and DeEtta Gonser; also survived by grandchildren and his sister. No prior visitation. A private service to be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com