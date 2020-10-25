Menu
Edward J. GONSER II
GONSER - Edward J., II
Of Amherst, entered into rest October 24, 2020. Loving companion of Judy Cartner; dear father of Edward J. III (Erin), Daniel (Nina), Jason (Robert Goller), and DeEtta Gonser; also survived by grandchildren and his sister. No prior visitation. A private service to be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
