McGLYNN - Edward J.

April 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Helen (nee Sullivan) McGlynn; loving step-father of Rory M. Hornberger, Lora J. (David) Hartman, Vincent G. Hornberger Sr. and Marcia Courier (late Gregory)P. Hornberger; dear brother of Ann (late Aubrey) Uhle and the late Eleanor (late Robert) Thomas; step-grandfather of 9 and step-great-grandfather of 4. Uncle of many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass, Saturday, October 10, at Our Lady of Charity Church (Ambrose Worship Site) at 10 AM. Edward was a former electrical supervisor at Bethlehem Steel for 26 years, a member of the West Seneca Social Club, Our Lady of Charity Seniors and proud alumni of Penn State. Arrangements by CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, W. Seneca, NY. 828-1846





