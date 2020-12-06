MUSSALL - Edward J., Jr.
Formerly of Ransomville, NY, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, in Buffalo General Hospital. He was born in Buffalo, NY, on March 24, 1937 the son of the late Edward J. and Gladys L. (Munt) Mussall, Sr. Mr. Mussall was a Highway Inspector with the New York State Highway Department for 18 years before becoming self-employed and retiring in 2009. He loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed trains, traveling and camping. Mr. Mussall is survived by his wife of 48 years Patricia A. (Davidson) Mussall, a daughter Eve Willard and grandson Brandon Goodwin; also many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was the father of the late Edward W. "Ned" Mussall. There will be no prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 12 Noon at Immaculate Conception Church, 4671 Townline Rd., Ransomville, NY, with the Rev. James R. Bastian officiating. Memorials may be made in his name to Immaculate Conception Church. Arrangements were made through the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, Sanborn, NY. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com
, for guest register.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.