NOWAK - Edward J., Dr.
Of Hamburg, NY, passed away on November 9, 2020. Beloved son of the late Theodore and Helen (nee Bierut) Nowak; dear brother of the late Anthony Nowak; survived by loving cousins and many dear friends. Ed was a graduate of St. Francis High School in Athol Springs, NY, he went onto Cornell University, where he earned a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree. He owned and operated the Boston Veterinary Clinic in Boston, NY. Dr. Nowak served the Boston and Southtowns community as a Veterinarian for over 40 years, retiring in 2012. He was active member St Mary's R.C. Church in East Eden and St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Boston. When he relocated to Hamburg, NY, he joined SS Peter & Paul's R.C. Church, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Vincent de Paul Society and was a Eucharistic Minister. In 2008, Ed received the Diocesan Lay Award of St. Joseph the Worker from Bishop Kmiec in recognition of his service to the church. First and foremost, Dr. Nowak possessed a deep respect for life and dedicated his life to Pro-Life activities. Friends may call on Friday from 3-6 PM at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERLA HOME, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg. Masks and social distancing will be required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at SS Peter & Paul's R.C. Church, 66 E. Main St., Hamburg, at 10:30 AM (please assemble at the church). Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorials may be made in Dr. Nowak's honor to St. Vincent de Paul Society or a charity of your choice
. Please share your condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 12, 2020.