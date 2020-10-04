SCHUNK - Edward J.
September 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Leida M. (nee DiScipio) Schunk; loving father of Edward A. (Judith A. Feldman) Schunk, Diane (Thomas Coyle) Schunk, Marisa (Edwin) Pers, Christopher (Tucker) Schunk and the late Pamela Schunk; cherished grandfather of Rianna, Jessica, Adam, Edwin, Leah, Guire, Tiên, Daisy and Shelby; devoted great-grandfather of Zoe, Aubrey, MacKenzie, Isaac, Ezekiel, Declan and Emery; adored son of the late George M. and Edith M. (McGuire) Schunk; dear brother of Robert (Mary Ann), Arthur (late Marge), Millard (late Norine), Earl (Shirley) and Thomas (late Gail) Schunk. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday, October 22nd from 4-7 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville. Masks required. Flowers gratefully declined. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at date and time to be announced. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com