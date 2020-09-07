VOHWINKEL - Edward J.
September 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Jane M. Vohwinkel (nee Toczynski); loving father of Tammy (Vince) Giancola, Cheryl (Paul) Cannon and Jamey (Scott) Levy; cherished grandfather of Sarah, Abigail, Elizabeth, Nathan, Trey, Jacob, Zachary, Mary, Kathryn, Jake, and Julia;
dear brother of Carol Roland, Mary Noonan, Patricia Gowlitzer, Janet Collins, and the late Helen Roland; devoted son of the late Bernard and Catherine Vohwinkel; much loved brother-in-law of Carol Farrar; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday morning, at 9:30 AM, in Ss Peter & Paul Church, Williamsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Response to Love Center (https://responsetolove.org/donations/
). Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 7, 2020.