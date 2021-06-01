I´m so sorry to hear of your dad´s passing Todd and David. You were great neighbors and your dad was awesome. He´d always give us the business as we all ran wild in the neighborhood!!! But then he´d walk next store and sneak us all an Ice cream from the truck. He was an amazing dad. I´m so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you guys and your mom.

Julie (Bleech) Bermingham Friend June 1, 2021