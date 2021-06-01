Janowski - Edward J.
Of Orchard Park, NY, May 30, 2021. Beloved husband of Mary Lou (nee Scoville) Janowski; loving father of Edward Todd (JoArne) and David (Karen) Janowski; cherished grandpa of Andrew Janowski; also survived by his four legged friend Toby, cousins, in-laws, and friends. The family will be present on Thursday from 3-7PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., (Corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday morning at 10AM at St. Bernadette's Church, 5930 South Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127 (Please assemble at Church). Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may to the American Cancer Society.
Eddie proudly founded and co-owned Custom Sheet Metal, Inc. with long-time friend David Lysiak from 1985-2010. Mr. Janowski was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union #71 where he served multiple terms as a President and Trustee for the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors' National Association (SMACNA) for Local #71. Eddie also proudly served in his country in the Army National Guard.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 1, 2021.