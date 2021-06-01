Menu
Edward J. JANOWSKI
Janowski - Edward J.
Of Orchard Park, NY, May 30, 2021. Beloved husband of Mary Lou (nee Scoville) Janowski; loving father of Edward Todd (JoAnne) and David (Karen) Janowski; cherished grandpa of Andrew Janowski; also survived by his four legged friend Toby, cousins, in-laws, and friends. The family will be present on Thursday from 3-7PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., (Corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday morning at 10AM at St. Bernadette's Church, 5930 South Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127 (Please assemble at Church). Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may to the American Cancer Society. Eddie proudly founded and co-owned Custom Sheet Metal, Inc. with long-time friend David Lysiak from 1985-2010. Mr. Janowski was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union #71 where he served multiple terms as a President and Trustee for the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors' National Association (SMACNA) for Local #71. Eddie also proudly served in his country in the Army National Guard. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Jun
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Bernadette's Church
5930 South Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
I´m so sorry to hear of your dad´s passing Todd and David. You were great neighbors and your dad was awesome. He´d always give us the business as we all ran wild in the neighborhood!!! But then he´d walk next store and sneak us all an Ice cream from the truck. He was an amazing dad. I´m so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you guys and your mom.
Julie (Bleech) Bermingham
Friend
June 1, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Ed´s passing. My prayers and thoughts are with you and the family. You were such good neighbors. Still miss not having you next door. Our kids share a lot of great memories from our neighborhood. God bless you all. If there is anything I can do please don´t hesitate to call me.
JoMarie Bleech
Friend
June 1, 2021
RIP Nester. Many great memories. Thoughts and prayers for you and your family.
Joe Kilijanski & Carol Corcoran
June 1, 2021
