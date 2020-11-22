Wojakowski - Edward K.
Age 100, of Hamburg, NY November 15, 2020; beloved husband of the late Lucy (nee Pepper) Wojakowski; loving father of Edward (Susan), Jane (John Majors) Patterson, Susan (Henry Pauly), Kathy, John (Jenny); cherished Papa of Will (Ashley) and Ben (Heather) Patterson, Adam (Kim) and John Mattison, Liz and James Wojakowski and Jake Wojakowski; adored great-grandpa of Lucy and Milo. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Ed served in the Polish Air Force and RAF during WW II and retired from Ford after 36 years. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.